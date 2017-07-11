modernghana logo

Brong-Ahafo NHIA donates 58 pints of blood

GNA
34 minutes ago | Health

Sunyani, July 11, GNA - The Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has donated 58 pints of blood to support referral hospitals in the region.

The exercise, organised with the support of personnel from the Sunyani Regional Hospital, was the third time to be held and 49 males and nine females that comprised some members of the Authority's staff and the general public, donated.

The first and second exercises were organised in 2015 and 2016; and 21 and 40 pints of blood were obtained respectively.

Mr Joseph Mensah, the Regional Director of the Authority, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the exercise forms part of the NHIA's corporate social responsibility as it was working to save lives.

He said the Authority would undertake any exercise that would contribute to the achievement of its core mandate.

Mr Mensah appealed to the general public to donate blood to help others in need.

GNA

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Christopher Tetteh, GNA

