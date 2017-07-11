TOP STORIES
Government urged to sustain fight against illegal mining
Accra, July 11, GNA - Apostle Joseph Adongo, the General Overseer of the International Prophetic Centre, has called on the Government to sustain the recent efforts and gains made in the fight against illegal mining.
He said the Government should pursue both Ghanaians and foreigners engaged in illegal mining operations without looking back to ensure that issues pertaining to illegal mining were settled once and for all.
Apostle Adongo made the call at the opening of the church's Impartation Conference at Ashalley Botwe, near Madina in Accra.
The two-week conference, on the theme; 'Grace For Great Things and Global Impact,' is aimed at giving praises to God for seeing the church through some 25 years of service and pray for peace and the stability for the nation.
Apostle Adongo described as unfortunate the impression being created that it was only foreigners who were involved in illegal mining in the country.
'Let us rise up to expose the so-called big men who are behind the scourge of illegal mining which has led to massive environmental degradation across the country,' he said.
Apostle Adongo said the church, established in 1992, had been able to open branches at Bolgatanga, Tamale and Kumasi.
He said the church, as part of its social responsibility, had set up the Adongo Joseph Foundation which had been offering assistance to the poor and the needy in the community where the church operated.
He said the church had also acquired a large tract of land to put up an ultra-modern cathedral with a restaurant, school and hospital to cater for the spiritual, educational and the health needs of the people.
Apostle Adongo said the project, which was expected to be completed in two years, would be financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities.
He called on Ghanaians to support the Government in its efforts to enhance the development of the nation. GNA
