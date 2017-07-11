TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Majority Leader rejects Minority's criticisms
Accra, July 11 GNA - Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader has dismissed criticism from the Minority in Parliament that the government is taking too long to bring its bills before the House.
According to him, the claim by the Minority was not true because government was within time and had not delayed in presenting the bills before the House.
Mr Mensah Bonsu made the statement when he spoke to the media at the Parliament House.
The Minority had complained on the floor of the Parliament that they were not happy with the government business in the House.
They also claimed that Members of Parliament (MP) were invited to the House without engaging much activity, while Ministers who were summoned to the House to answer questions did so without adequate preparation.
Some of the bills expected to be put before the House include; the three Development Authorities Bills as well as the Office of the Special Prosecutor.
Mr Mensah Bonsu also assured the bills slated for the House would come by the close of the week and the relevant referrals made.
He said in the course of the next two weeks the House would be called up to do justice to the bills.
Mr Mensah Bonsu announced that the repair works on the roof of Parliament which was ripped up some few months ago would be completed by the close of next week.
He explained that the job should have been finished last week, but the consultant said they had some challenges between the main contractor and sub-contractors.
He however assured that the repair works was likely to be finalised by the end of next week. GNA
By Christopher Arko, GNA
