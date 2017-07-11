TOP STORIES
MTN keen in partnering government on National Identification system
Accra, July 11, GNA - MTN is keen on partnering government and other agencies to deliver the digitalisation of the National Identification system, Mr Phuthuma Nhleko, MTN Group Chairman, has said.
Mr Nhleko said the significance of the National Identification as a bedrock for National digitalisation agenda, and the efficiencies and cost benefits of e-government presented real potential for meaningful partnership with government.
He was speaking at a stakeholders' Dinner with MTN Group Board in Accra on the theme: 'A Night with MTN Group Board - Partnering for a Progressive Digital Future'.
The Dinner was held in honour of the Board Members and other top executives who were on a two-day working visit to Ghana for a strategic planning session.
It was the first time the MTN Group held its board meeting in Ghana and it was aimed at fostering stronger partnerships with customers, partners, media, and policy makers, among other key stakeholders, to further enhance growth, especially in the digital space.
Mr Nhleko said MTN was committed to working with stakeholders, especially government to ensure that Ghana's current phase of technological growth was accelerated to create sustainable local businesses, jobs and economic growth.
'We are also depending on our business partners to work together efficiently in a way to continuously recognise and ensure equitable advantage for all,' he added.
He said MTN recognised early on the role it has as a vehicle for Ghana's economic growth and development and has made deliberate strategic involvement in technology that enhanced socio-economic growth.
Since, the acquisition of Scancom in 2006, MTN Ghana has invested $2.5 billion in network and information technology infrastructure.
The Group Chairman said to ensure continuous success, MTN must and would continue to invest in its people, technology, systems and governance processes, while making sure that it met compliance requirements.
Mr Nhleko said government must continue to encourage the enabling environment that ensures the smooth and timely running of businesses and their sustainability for reliable infrastructure that support its business.
Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, commended management and Board of MTN for being the market leader in the industry and consistently improving on its operations.
Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Ghana, said the internet penetration continued to increase and 'we continue to see rapid growth in data usage and new digital services.'
He said the digital future could be even more progressive if MTN expands the work it does together, 'we can offer lifestyle- propelling solutions to enable people derive more from every living and work.'
'No sector of the economy and no aspect of living will miss the dividend of Mobile and Electronic innovations when we keep our focus,' he added.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
