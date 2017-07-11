TOP STORIES
'There are several opportunities for economic advancement'
Accra, July 11, GNA - Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, has said in the midst of the terrorists' challenges and threats on the sub region, there are several opportunities for economic advancement that can be harnessed by the country.
He said recent developments across the world in the area of migration and global security called for a well thought-out, innovative and proactive approach to migration management.
Inaugurating a 13-member Council for the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Accra, he said the Service had a special and crucial role to play in securing the borders, maintaining the country's territorial integrity and ensuring of the economic well-being of the country.
'Today, the whole world, particularly, some West African countries are confronted with what has been described by some as incessant terrorists' attacks. In the midst of these challenges and threats, there are also several opportunities for economic advancement that could be harnessed by the country which is well positioned as the Gateway to Africa, 'he said.
The 13-member Council has Dr Edward Prempeh, a Kumasi-based Medical Practitioner at St Edward Clinic, as its chairman.
Other members are; Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi; Comptroller-General of GIS, Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, Ministry of Interior, Mr Emmanuel Enos, Director of Passport, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Eric Afari, GIS, Mr Samuel Adjei Mensah, GIS, Mrs Stella Dede Willaims, Ministry of Finance.
The rests are; Mr K. Hodari Okae, GIS, Mr Matthew Amposah, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, Mr Peter R. Zwennes, Ghana Bar Association, Ms Hager Dery, President's Nominee' Mr Anthony Namoo (ESQ), President's Nominee, and Mr Benjamin K. Gyasi, also President's Nominee.
Mr Dery said it was the responsibility of the Council to help in executing their programmes with all diligence and excellence and promised them the Ministry's preparedness to collaborate with their activities.
Dr Prempeh, on his part, was grateful to the government for the confidence reposed in them and promised that members would use their expertise to support the Service to achieve its mandate.
The Council was the first after the promulgation of the Immigration Service Act 2016, Act 908 and the Immigration Service Regulation 2016, L.I. 2245.
GNA
By Patience Gbeze/Belinda Doe, GNA
