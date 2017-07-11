TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Daily minimum wage goes up by 10%
The National Tripartite Committee has announced a 10 per cent increase in the daily minimum wage.
As a result, the new minimum wage is 9.68 cedis up from 8.80 cedis. The change will take effect on January 2018.
The decision was taken Tuesday after a marathon meeting held by government, labour and the employers association.
“Accordingly, the committee directs that any establishment, institution or organization whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the new National Daily Minimum wage should adjust its wages upward with effect from 1st January, 2018,” the members of the tripartite committee said in a statement jointly signed Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, for government Terence Darko and Dr Yaw Baah for the Employers Association and Labour respectively.
"Any establishment, institution or organization that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with law," the statement added.
By law it is illegal for any worker in Ghana to be paid below the minimum wage.
The Committee also expressed its commitment to the improvement of incomes and productivity in both public and private sectors of the Ghanaian economy.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
