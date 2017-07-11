modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nigeria's acting president meets ailing Buhari in London

AFP
13 minutes ago | Nigeria
A file photo taken on March 10, 2017 of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May. By SUNDAY AGHAEZE (AFP/File)
A file photo taken on March 10, 2017 of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May. By SUNDAY AGHAEZE (AFP/File)

Abuja (AFP) - Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the acting head of government, was in London on Tuesday to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May 7.

No date has been set for the 74-year-old leader's return and he has not been seen in any official pictures during his absence, and questions about his condition are met with silence.

"AgP (Acting President) Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today," the vice president's spokesman, Laolu Akande, wrote on Twitter.

No further details were given, though Akande said the vice president was expected back in Abuja "afterwards".

Buhari's prolonged absence comes as the country, Africa's most populous, is facing a bruising economic recession that has seen inflation spike and investments stall.

The government has denied that the president is terminally ill or even dead, but for many Nigerians the incident has cast doubt on Buhari's pledges for greater government openness and accountability.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Nigeria

TOP STORIES

We’ll Not Decriminalize Homosexuality – Speaker

3 hours ago

I’m Going To Serve Ghana Not NPP – Edward Mahama

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Sometimes you just have to walk ahead. Those who want to come with you will eventually catch up

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
body-container-line