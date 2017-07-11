modernghana logo

YARA increases farmers yield with technological inputs

JoyBusiness
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Agriculture as the backbone of the nation’s economy, must be equipped with technological measures to help yield all year-round farming and increase productivity.

YARA Ghana, an international agriculture service giant held a forum on fertilization usage and technological inputs to agriculture last week in Accra.

The forum sought to outline the need for using fertilizers by farmers to enable them yield bumper harvest and also sustain their farming activities throughout the year.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Danquah Addo- Yobo, Managing Director of Yara Ghana Limited said, Yara will strengthen the quality and depth of input supply and related services along the agricultural value chains to increase productivity of Ghanaians he recalled.

Technology being so important in the growth of agricultural activities, Yara has introduced new technological farming equipment’s to help farmers also engage scientifically in farming activities.

Mr. Danquah said, Yara as a farmer-partner friend to increase all year production, technological equipment’s such as ‘N Sensor’, an equipment to be used on fields to decrease man power on farms; ‘N Tester’, an equipment to give value of chlorophyll in a crop; ‘Check It’, an app which is free to all smartphone users to help farmers detect crop deficiencies on the farm.

He again said, mineral fertilizers are made from naturally occurring raw materials containing nutrients which have been transformed by industrial processing effective for plants.

Mr. Danquah in an exclusive interview, entreated farmers to adopt to agrotechnology and also use quality fertilizers to help increase their crop yield.

He stressed that, Yara since its inception in Ghana in 2007, have provided crop nutrition solutions to enhance crop growth and its quality.

Farmers in the cocoa, cereal and vegetable sectors particularly have gain significant assistance by Yara, with a relevant market share in the local fertilizer market, he emphasised.

