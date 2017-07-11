TOP STORIES
Minister expresses fears Ghana might miss SDGs targets
The Minister of State in charge of Agriculture, Dr. Nurah Gyiele has expressed fear that Ghana may not meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets.
He stated that efforts should be made to increase support in the agricultural sector to meet to the SDG.
Speaking at the launch of Market Oriented Agriculture Programme (MOAP) in Wa in the Upper West Region, the Minister noted that 11 out of the 17 development goals have a direct link with the Agriculture sector.
The SDGs are development goals adopted in New York in 2015 which focuses on accelerating Africa’s transformation.
It embraces the need for economic development that leaves no one behind and gives everyone a fair chance of leading a decent life.
Dr. Nurah Gyiele added that “speedy agriculture transformation cannot be guaranteed if yields of crops grown in Ghana are 50% below its potential.”
He said that less than 20% of farmers are using improved planting materials and fertiliser uptake has increased from 8 kilogrammes per hectare to 20 kilogrammes per hectare in the last eight years.
This he said has affected the quality of agriculture products and has limited agricultural trade and access to international trade.
“Some produce from Ghana still remain banned to the European Union (EU),” Joy News' Upper West regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam reported the Minister.
The MOAP is a program jointly implemented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the German International Cooperation (GIZ).
The launch was aimed at creating an environment for investment in agriculture in the northwestern part of Ghana.
