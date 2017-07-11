TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Statement On Acts Of Impersonation In The Name Of The Office Of The Former President
The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama wishes to inform all members, supporters and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Former President has not constituted any team to undertake a post Kwesi Botchwey Committee survey.
We have over the last week received reports from across the country about the activities of some members of the Party seeking to solicit information from executives and members of the NDC, claiming that they are being sponsored by the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama.
We wish to strongly advise them to desist from such acts of impersonation and misinformation, particularly as we all continue to work towards reorganizing the Party across the country.
Joyce Bawah MOGTARI
Special Aide
Monday July 10, 2017
