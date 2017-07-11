modernghana logo

Statement On Acts Of Impersonation In The Name Of The Office Of The Former President

Office of Former President Mahama
13 minutes ago | Press Release
Former President Mahama
Former President Mahama

The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama wishes to inform all members, supporters and sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the Former President has not constituted any team to undertake a post Kwesi Botchwey Committee survey.

We have over the last week received reports from across the country about the activities of some members of the Party seeking to solicit information from executives and members of the NDC, claiming that they are being sponsored by the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama.

We wish to strongly advise them to desist from such acts of impersonation and misinformation, particularly as we all continue to work towards reorganizing the Party across the country.

Joyce Bawah MOGTARI
Special Aide
Monday July 10, 2017

