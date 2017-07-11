modernghana logo

AASU Urges African Leaders To Use African Population Growth To Achieve Sustainable Development

AASU Secretariat
13 minutes ago | Press Release

Since 1990, 11 July has been observed, around the world, as the World Population Day. The Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 45/216 of December 1990. It is intended to draw our attention, as people, to matters related to population growth. As our population increases, so do our needs in terms of infrastructure, education, health etc. Unfortunately, in Africa as the population surges, the amenities decrease.

Today more than 1bn people live in Africa and this is expected to double to 2bn by 2050. Africa’s population will keep growing and could easily double again, according to the United Nations. With a median age of about 20, Africa’s population is young and it is estimated that, by 2035, more than half of all new jobseekers will be Africans.

This situation incites the expansion of African cities with the exodus of rural folks in the search of better living conditions. In 1960, there were only three African cities with more than 1m people. Today there are 56 and by 2030 there will be nearly 100, according to David Pilling- Africa Editor, Financial Times.

With no corresponding planning of the cities and no mechanism to absorb the new city dwellers in any meaningful activities, many slums spread across African cities becoming breading grounds for societal mischief-makers such terrorists, prostitutes, armed robbers etc. Sadly, it is the young people who are the main victims of this circumstances.

Though the outlook for Africa is improving, the continent’s colonial legacy, characterized by exploitation, artificial borders, too many small and unviable countries, is the main cradle of its numerous adversities. This state demands on the part of African leaders to move from taking decisions to implementation of decisions.

All necessary efforts must be undertaken to transform African population boom into opportunities to ensure the continent’s sustainable development instead of a breeding ground of troublemakers.

The All-Africa Students Union (AASU) urges African leaders to protect and empower youths of both gender.

AASU would like to use this opportunity to renew the commitment of the Union and its member organizations:

  • to create awareness among the young people on the sexuality and child marriage;
  • to educate youth to avoid unwanted pregnancies by using reasonable and youth friendly measures;
  • Educate people to remove the gender stereotypes from society;
  • Educate them on reproductive health issues and about STD (sexually transmitted diseases) to get prevented from various infections;
  • Demand for some effective laws and policies implementation in order to protect girl child rights and
  • Make sure about the access of equal primary education to both girls and boys.

All for African Unity!
All for adequate educational infrastructures and youth employment!

Peter Kwasi KODJIE
(Secretary General)
All Africa Students Union (AASU)
www.aasuonline.org/Email: [email protected]/Mobile: +233(0)242879028

PO BOX M274, Accra- Ghana

