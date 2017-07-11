TOP STORIES
First Class Students of Presidential Amnesty Programme hail Boroh
…..Urge FG to continue the programme.
The Presidential amnesty programme under Paul boroh has continued to make tremendous impacts to the lives of the Niger delta youths as it's recorded another milestone in its educational empowerment programme at the Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo state, when 12 of its delegates bagged First Class Honours Degrees, 20 bagged Second Class Upper Division, 29 Second Class Lower Division with 4 of the First Class delegates coming out as best graduating students, at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of the university held at the weekend.
The convocation held at the weekend, produced twelve (12) first class graduates, eight (8) were confirmed to have hailed from Delta state, three (3) Bayelsa and two (2) from Rivers states respectively.
Speaking to newsmen the first class graduants, appreciated the buhari led administration and commended the presidential amnesty programme under Paul boroh, for it's commitment and dedication to transform the lives of youths in the region.
One of the graduants who also came out to speak, said he wanted the Federal Government to continue the programme, stressing that the peace and stability brought by the programme to the region may be threatened if the programme is aborted.
While advising beneficiaries to be more committed to their studies, the graduants further called on the Federal Government to sponsor those with first class honours for their masters programme.
Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh (Rtd) who described the development as heartwarming, maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari”s decision of sustaining the Amnesty Programme speaks volumes of his sincere commitment to peace, stability and rapid socio-economic development in the region, saying that education is the best tool for national unity.
According to the Amnesty boss, who was represented by the Head of Education, Major Kesiena Mowarin (Rtd), “People who are educated are aware of what is right and what is wrong. Their minds work in somewhat similar ways. Educated people are united by the sense of right and wrong” adding, that education helps in building dreams, pointing out that when the youths in the Niger Delta achieve their dreams through proper education, they will have the sense of fulfillment in life.
Gen. Boroh urged authorities of institutions where Amnesty delegates have broken academic records through their high performance to find ways of absorbing such high flying delegates, reiterating that the Amnesty educational empowerment programme has given hope to youths in the region.
Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Benson Idahosa university, Prof. Ernest B Izevbigie said the university has distinguished itself as a storehouse of knowledge to be used for benefit of mankind on Christian ethical principles designed to change the nation and the continent by changing one student’s life at a time.
He noted that the university was committed to the mission of raising leaders for the nation, who are complete in spirit, mind and body, thus contributing to the production of high-level leadership and quality manpower for the nation and the world.
A total of 59 Amnesty delegates graduated in different fields at the 13th Convocation.
The best Amnesty 1st Class delegates who made the list of best graduating students include, Mr. Bolei Gideon, (Department of Agronomy and Environmental Management), Mr. Azebi Oyeikurokaemo Marcodinho, (Geopphysics), Miss Febaide Mabel Ebiere, (Banking and Finance) and Miss Guwor Egbedetimi Williams (Sociology and Anthropology
