TOP STORIES
Goodnight, Honey! Oh!Goodnight, Dear!By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
South-South leaders disown Timi Frank, say Oyegun is a role model
South-South leaders on Tuesday described the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as a role model and a suave politician.
“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is a visionary leader and a bridge builder. His thorough leadership style has inspired Nigerians” the leaders said.
The leaders, under the aegis of South-South Front, described Timi Frank as a mischief maker and the voice of particular interest synonymous with public pretension, public lying and public looting.
“We wonder when Timi Franks and his sponsors will start appreciating the works of a good man. Is it when he is dead?
In a statement entitled: “Personality and Hard-Earned Integrity of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun” issued in Bayelsa State, the leaders commended Oyegun for his forthrightness and diplomatic approach in resolving disputes in Kogi and other states.
The statement signed by the Chairman of South-South Front, Chief John Harry, praised Oyegn for promoting unity in the party, protecting the interests of the members, imprinting his integrity on Nigerian government and politics and opening the doors of the party to Nigerians who wish to contribute their quota to the nation’s political development.
Specifically, the leaders eulogized Oyegun for his competence, courage and the constancy in his conviction and political choices.
They said it was absurd for Frank to hinge the party’s performance in Osun State on the national chairman of the party.
The leaders who carpeted Frank for his incessant attack on Oyegun urged disgruntled and attention seeking politicians bent on destroying the APC to look elsewhere.
“Timi Frank is a disgrace to the South-South. He lacks home training."
“That APC will not win in 2019 is a pessimistic way of looking at issues. APC will win in Osun, Ekiti and Anambra” they added.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nigeria