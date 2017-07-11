TOP STORIES
The youth need guidance and counseling - Rev Danquah
Takoradi, July 11, GNA - Reverend Joe Badu Danquah, President of the International Youth Mentorship Network, has advocated that the youth should go through guidance and counselling to discover their God-given talents to contribute meaningfully towards the socio-economic development of the nation.
He observed that most of the problems bedeviling the nation, came from the fact that most of the youth lacked focus and direction to drive their goals in life.
Rev Danquah made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the sidelines of a youth summit in Takoradi.
He said the organisation was strategic enough to empower the youth through training to enable them have a clear idea of their future careers and how to achieve them.
The President said through feasibility studies and research, executives of the organisation noticed the potentials and skills possessed by the youth but unfortunately they did not put them to good use.
Rev Danquah said a research conducted on the current trend of technology revealed that many developed countries had advanced due to technical proficiency backed by able bodied mentors.
"The organisation is therefore all out to ensure that the coming generation thrives and succeed as innovators, thinkers, and contributors to national development," he said.
Rev Danquah appealed to parents to spend precious time with their children and guide them through adequate preparation into responsible adulthood to secure a brighter future. GNA
