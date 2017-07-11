modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Road crashes decline in the Eastern Region

GNA
29 minutes ago | Social News

Koforidua (E/R), July 11, GNA - Road crashes had taken a downward trend in the Eastern Region as the intense road safety education campaign begins to show positive results.

A total of 317 crashes involving 215 commercial vehicles were reported in the region during the second quarter of the year compared to the first quarter's figure of 336 cases and 223 vehicles.

The number of fatalities reduced to 95 from 99, while 474 people sustained cuts and broken bones, down from the January - March total of 635.

Statistics at the Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, show that there was also a drop in pedestrian knock down.

One hundred and eight (108) people were knocked down in the second quarter as against the first quarter's total of 120.

There was, however, an increase in the number of crashes that involved private vehicles.

This went up to 172 from 148 during the period.
GNA

By Kwashigah Senanu, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Hot Audio: I feel naked - Former Minister laments over Inusah Fuseini ...

2 hours ago

Mahama has not constituted any post-Kwesi Botchwey survey team - Joyce...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Determination and perseverance lead to ones success.

By: Ernest Ahiati quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
body-container-line