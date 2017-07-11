modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Clerk supports return of mission schools to churches

GNA
30 minutes ago | Social News

Koforidua (E/R), July 11, GNA - The Clerk of Parliament, Mr. Emmanuel Anyimadu, has backed calls for the return of the management of mission schools to the churches.

This, he said, was vital to bring back discipline - promote sound moral training of children.

He indicated that education should not only be about academic excellence but good character training.

Mr. Anyimadu was speaking at the launch of the 25th anniversary and home coming of the New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church in Koforidua.

'Faithfulness to his word in reaching the world' is the theme chosen for the event.

He expressed concern about the unbridled greed and lust for money among the people and said this was unhelpful to the progress of the society.

He added that the situation where there was scant regard for the common good needed to radically change.

He urged the church and parents to sit up and provide the necessary guidance to the youth to become patriotic.

Dr. Samuel Arloo, President of the SDA Church, East Ghana Conference, called for intensification of the spread of the gospel to give hope and bring salvation to more people.

The church, he said, had targeted to raise GH¢80,000.00 during the anniversary celebration to fund its social development activities.

GNA

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Hot Audio: I feel naked - Former Minister laments over Inusah Fuseini ...

2 hours ago

Mahama has not constituted any post-Kwesi Botchwey survey team - Joyce...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1A leader who treats his subjects well will always be protected by them.

By: kwaku appiah Yirenky quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
body-container-line