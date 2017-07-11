TOP STORIES
Clerk supports return of mission schools to churches
Koforidua (E/R), July 11, GNA - The Clerk of Parliament, Mr. Emmanuel Anyimadu, has backed calls for the return of the management of mission schools to the churches.
This, he said, was vital to bring back discipline - promote sound moral training of children.
He indicated that education should not only be about academic excellence but good character training.
Mr. Anyimadu was speaking at the launch of the 25th anniversary and home coming of the New Life Seventh Day Adventist Church in Koforidua.
'Faithfulness to his word in reaching the world' is the theme chosen for the event.
He expressed concern about the unbridled greed and lust for money among the people and said this was unhelpful to the progress of the society.
He added that the situation where there was scant regard for the common good needed to radically change.
He urged the church and parents to sit up and provide the necessary guidance to the youth to become patriotic.
Dr. Samuel Arloo, President of the SDA Church, East Ghana Conference, called for intensification of the spread of the gospel to give hope and bring salvation to more people.
The church, he said, had targeted to raise GH¢80,000.00 during the anniversary celebration to fund its social development activities.
GNA
By Benjamin Akoto, GNA
