One dead, two arrested over Sankore NPP-NDC clash
Sunyani, July 11, GNA - Two persons have been arrested by the Police to assist in investigations concerning a bloody clash between some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Party (NDC) on Saturday at Sankore in the Asonafo South District of Brong-Ahafo Region .
The clash led to the death of one person, a 30-year old unemployed, whilst the two arrested are in the Police custody at Sankore.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwame Tachie-Poku, the Regional Police Commander, briefing the press on Monday in Sunyani stated that the deceased, named Kwasi Addai, died in the process and the body has been deposited at Goaso Government Hospital.
He said those arrested were Sulemana Masawudu, aged 31, and a tutor at the Sankore Islamic Junior High School and Razak Musah, 27 years, a mechanic, saying they sustained multiple gunshot wounds on their bodies and would today be granted bail to go to hospital for treatment.
DCOP Tachie-Poku explained that at about 0900hours on that Saturday, some NPP supporters attempted to arrest one Atta Kofi who was alleged to be on a bench warrant.
Attah Kofi however escaped t to inform some NDC youth at the Sankore Zongo, who picked up the matter to engage in exchange of guns fires with the NPP sympathizers.
DCOP Tachie-Poku said in the process Addai received multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Sankore Star Hospital where he was pronounced 'died on arrival' and the body was transferred to the Goaso Government Hospital Mortuary by the Police.
He said Masawudu and Musah who had fled to the St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital Hwediem in the Asutifi South were arrested by the Police upon a tip-off to assist in their investigations.
DCOP Tachie-Poku said Police reinforcement had been sent to the area to beef up security for the maintenance of law and order.
He advised the supporters of the NPP and NDC not to take the law into their own hands but must allow the Police to resolve the issue amicably.
DCOP Tachie-Poku however, warned that the Police would deal seriously with any group of persons who tried to misconduct themselves to foment trouble in the area.
He appealed to those who had information about the whereabouts of the wanted persons in the matter to inform the Police for their arrest.
DCOP Tachie-Poku said calm had been restored to the area, whilst Police was preparing to meet the chiefs of the town and leaders of the two political parties to identify how best the situation could be managed to ensure peace in the area.
GNA
By Regina Benneh, GNA
