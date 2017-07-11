TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Ghana must prioritise agriculture
Ho, July 11, GNA - Mr Ken Kinney, Executive Director of the Development Institute (DI), a non-governmental organisation has reiterated the need for the country to prioritise agriculture.
He said Ghana's economic strength lay in agriculture with the potential to make the country an industrialised one, and appealed to government to prioritise the sector.
Mr Kinney was addressing a two-day Agricultural Policy Learning and Sharing Fair in Ho, organised by ASSAN-GHANA, and the Development Institute on the theme 'Planting for Food and Jobs: What role for smallholder farmers?'
He said prioritising the agricultural sector would address the country's unemployment challenges and ensure food security, paving the way for rapid socioeconomic development.
Mr Issahaku Yabyure Jesiwuni, Coordinator, ASSAN-GHANA, said attention ought to be given to agriculture extension service delivery for the success of the government's "Planting for food and jobs" programme.
Togbui Akliku Ahorney II, Chief of Mafi Dadoboe-Wute and an agriculturalist, called on government to put measures in place to make the services of extension officers accessible to farmers.
He said a major problem facing farmers was pricing of produce, adding it was time to 'standardise the value of our produce'.
Togbe Ahorney said markets should be extended to the West African sub region and called on advocacy groups to intensify calls for access to international markets.
The fair attracted participants from neighbouring Togo and Benin who showcased agricultural produce and shared knowledge on improved extension service delivery.
A training of trainers' workshop on evidence-based advocacy was also organised for the participants.
GNA
By Samuel Akumatey, GNA
