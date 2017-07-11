TOP STORIES
ASHMA holds General Assembly Meeting
By Isaac Newton Tetteh
Ashaiman, July 11, GNA - The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) has held its General Assembly Meeting with a charge to staff to be committed to the development of the area.
Mr Albert Boakye Okyere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, addressing the Sixth Ordinary Assembly Meeting of the Second Session of the Third Assembly, he urged departmental heads and staff to give off their best to uplift the status of the Municipality.
Mr Okyere stated that he needed staff and stakeholders' support to achieve his vision for the area which included, Ashaiman becoming a '24-hours liveable city' by the year 2025.
He added that it was his aim to ensure that Ashaiman attained a Metropolitan status by the end of his administration.
He announced that in pursuant to the Local Government Act 936 of 2016, which deals with lands and its spatial planning, he has decided to restructure the Statutory Planning Committee of the Assembly to bring sanity into the development system and prevent abuse of the system.
The MCE further revealed that he would assess all building permits issued by his predecessor especially those done during the transition period to ensure that they followed due process.
He said questionable building permits which were issued without recourse to consultation and procedures would either be reviewed or revoked.
Mr Okyere also touched on some 11 thematic areas including, health, education, security and infrastructure.
