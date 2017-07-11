modernghana logo

Hot Audio: I feel naked - Former Minister laments over Inusah Fuseini bug

29 minutes ago | Politics

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Nii Osah Mills has expressed dismay following revelations, all his days in office were under the watch of a secret camera.

"I feel naked" he complained to Joy News' Raymond Acquah, Tuesday.

It is a feeling made worse by the confession by his predecessor, Insuah Fuseini that he planted the device while he occupied the office.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

