Ghanians don't loose your roots for system which will strangle your neck,By: Lawrence
Hot Audio: I feel naked - Former Minister laments over Inusah Fuseini bug
Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Nii Osah Mills has expressed dismay following revelations, all his days in office were under the watch of a secret camera.
"I feel naked" he complained to Joy News' Raymond Acquah, Tuesday.
It is a feeling made worse by the confession by his predecessor, Insuah Fuseini that he planted the device while he occupied the office.
Listen to Nii Osah Mills in the audio attached:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
