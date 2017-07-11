modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hot Audio: John Dumelo breaks silence over seizure of his controversial V8 vehicle

MyJoyOnline
59 minutes ago | Politics

The actor John Dumelo has broken his silence on the controversial seizure of his Toyota V8 vehicle said to belong to the state and allegedly gifted him by the administration of former President John Mahama.

Speaking on on Joy FM's ‘Cosmolitan Mix’ Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Dumelo e said he bought the vehicle from “somebody” and “at the point, I wouldn't say it's a government car or it's not a government car”.

Listen to John Dumelo talk about the V8 saga:
<iframe width="100%" height="190" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" src="http://myjoyonline.com/ghana-media/audio_share.php?audio3=http://zeno-devlab.s3.amazonaws.com/media/35036/5964c5140b01005776c7cff0/DUM-COSMO.mp3&title=Dumelo Gov" t="" car&date="11th" july,="" 2017'=""></p></body></html>

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Politics

TOP STORIES

Hot Audio: I feel naked - Former Minister laments over Inusah Fuseini ...

29 minutes ago

Mahama has not constituted any post-Kwesi Botchwey survey team - Joyce...

59 minutes ago

quot-img-1a man,s intergrity is more than silver and gold

By: [email protected] quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
body-container-line