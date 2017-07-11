TOP STORIES
Hot Audio: John Dumelo breaks silence over seizure of his controversial V8 vehicle
The actor John Dumelo has broken his silence on the controversial seizure of his Toyota V8 vehicle said to belong to the state and allegedly gifted him by the administration of former President John Mahama.
Speaking on on Joy FM's ‘Cosmolitan Mix’ Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Dumelo e said he bought the vehicle from “somebody” and “at the point, I wouldn't say it's a government car or it's not a government car”.
Listen to John Dumelo talk about the V8 saga:
<iframe width="100%" height="190" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" src="http://myjoyonline.com/ghana-media/audio_share.php?audio3=http://zeno-devlab.s3.amazonaws.com/media/35036/5964c5140b01005776c7cff0/DUM-COSMO.mp3&title=Dumelo Gov" t="" car&date="11th" july,="" 2017'=""></p></body></html>
