Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Alfrida Heads ER MASLOC
Alfrida Aboagye has been appointed the Eastern Regional Manager for the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).
This was contained in a letter authored by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for MASLOC, Stephen Amoah.
A native of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, Alfrida holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.
She had her graduate degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) 2014 with Master of Business Administration (Finance Option).
She then underwent further training in other fields like Customer Service Management and Financial Management.
She was also a staunch member of the 'Professionals for Change' (P4C) that embarked on a vigorous campaign, which contributed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and its standard bearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, massively winning the 2016 general elections.
Ms. Aboagye is passionate about seeing a positive change in the Ghanaian public service sector.
It is therefore believed that her new role as the Eastern Regional Manager for MASLOC would give her the opportunity to implement some of the ideas that she thinks would help bring a positive image of the public service to the limelight.
Her passions in financial management revolve around promoting efficient use of government resources, cutting down cost and meeting the needs of the people she has been appointed to serve.
