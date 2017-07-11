TOP STORIES
High heels are the essence of womanhood.By: Afua
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Emirates Electronics Ban Lifted
The ban for the use of electronics aboard Emirates' flights from Dubai International Airport to the U.S.A has been lifted with immediate effect.
All passengers can now carry all laptops, tablets and other electronic devices onto the aircraft, subject to enhanced security measures.
Emirates has been working hard in coordination with various aviation stakeholders and the local authorities to implement heightened security measures, and protocols that meet the requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security's new security guidelines for all US bound flights.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the US and local authorities for their support and thank you for your understanding and patience during the last few months when the ban was in place.”
Emirates currently operates 101 flights a week between Dubai and 12 airports across the United States; Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, New York (JFK And Newark), Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance