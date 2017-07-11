TOP STORIES
Neglecting production centres to develop own ethnic areas , lead only to injustice and national instability.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Gold Fields Trains 31 Youth In Mining Skills
Gold Fields Ghana (GFG) Limited's Tarkwa Mine recently trained about 31 young people in mining-related skills in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region at a cost of over GH¢300,000.
The initiative was, among other things, designed to equip the youth with employable skills and was undertaken by the Training and Development Centre (TDC) for the mining and gas industry.
The 31 youth, who formed the first batch to go through the programme, included two females.
They were trained in mining equipment operations, general mining safety and equipment, including mining equipment operating safety.
At the graduation ceremony at Tarkwa, Robert Siaw, Sustainable Development Manager, GFG, Tarkwa Mine, indicated that another batch of 30 people was billed for training in operating two mining machines this year.
He pointed out that engagements had already started in the communities, and that applications were opened to interested young men and women to apply.
He encouraged more women to take advantage of the training to enable them to become employable and also enhance their economic empowerment.
“We know that women, who operate heavy machines, are most likely to be more careful and diligent,” Mr Siaw said.
He explained that the training was not a sequel to employment in Gold Fields, but would provide them with an opportunity to be eligible for employment whenever there are opportunities for such skill-set anywhere in the world.
Mr. Siaw mentioned that the company was also operating a scholarship scheme to support brilliant needy children in its host communities to pursue secondary and tertiary education.
“Already, Gold Fields has a four-year apprenticeship programme for the youth to acquire skills in welding and fabrication, dressmaking, auto electrical and hairdressing,” he disclosed.
Many of these young men and women, who enrolled for that programme, fell off along the way; for instance, this year, only seven out of the 15 apprentices who enrolled graduated.
The mining company used the occasion to present four Yamaha motorbikes – two each to the municipal directorate of education at Tarkwa and the district directorate of education at Bogoso in the Prestea/Huni-Valley District of the region.
The four motorbikes, which cost GH¢30,000.00, was to assist the education directorate in the two districts to enhance supervision for teaching and learning.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa
