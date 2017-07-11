TOP STORIES
Nana Appoints Edward Mahama Ambassador
People's National Convention (PNC) long-standing presidential candidate, Dr Edward Mahama, has been appointed by the Akufo-Addo administration as Ambassador At Large.
Dr Mahama was named in a 22-man list of ambassadorial appointees yesterday.
As the Ambassador At Large, Dr Mahama's portfolio is large enough to have him represent Ghana anywhere on the globe, and wherever Ghana's diplomatic ties will allow him.
Dr Edward Mahama, 72, is not alone in that 'free role' position. Mr. Rasheed Seidu Inusah has also been named Ambassador At Large.
The list also includes some high-profile New Patriotic Party (NPP) personalities, including Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, who is now the Ambassador for Canada; George Ayisi-Boateng, Ambassador for South Africa.
Sheik TB Damba will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia whilst Ms Sophia Horner-Sam goes to the Netherlands.
Representing Ghana's interest in Turkey, Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Malta are Mrs Salma Frances Mancell-Egala, Paul Okoh and Mercy Bamop Addo respectively.
Others are Naa Bolinaa Saaka, Burkina Faso and Napoleon Abdulai, the Republic of Cuba.
New Envoys
President Akufo-Addo also received four envoys at the Flagstaff House yesterday.
He expressed grave concern about the treatment being meted out to some Ghanaians in Qatar.
It followed a series of complaints by some Ghanaian in Qatar over the ordeals they are going through at the hands of their masters and employers, reminiscent of the dark days of slavery.
Speaking at the presidency when the new Qatari Ambassador to Ghana, Mohammed Ahmed Jaber Al-Kuwari called to present his letters of credence, President Akufo-Addo could not hide his feelings on the matter.
After a brief exchange of pleasantries, he had this to say, “There is also a matter of concern to us directly and that is the treatment of Ghanaians in Qatar; I'm sure you know about it.”
For him, that is a matter of considerable interest to his government.
“We are very disturbed by these constant allegations of mistreatment and abuse of our nationals in Qatar and we will hope that together, your country and our country will find a way to end it,” he told the envoy.
Considering the fact that the maltreatment of Ghanaians had almost become a constant complaint, President Akufo-Addo said it was marring the otherwise good relation between the two countries [Ghana and Qatar].
He therefore, had a message for the Ambassador, “Authorities in your country should try and do something about it so that those complaints can stop; then we can have a much more productive relationship without an issue.”
Later, President Akufo-Addo stressed the fact that Ghana is looking for investors from across the world to participate in the development of the country's petroleum industry.
He stressed the belief that Qatar as an oil producing country, would show interest in that regard.
“We are very keen in seeing a resolution of the issues so that normalcy and good relation will be restored,” President Akufo-Addo charged.
On his part, Mr Mohammed Ahmed Jaber Al-Kuwari pledged his government's commitment to develop healthy relations with Ghana, while promising more investments.
The Qatari envoy promised to convey the message back home with a promise to deal with the concerns.
Earlier, the new Beninoise Ambassador to Ghana, Adjouavi Martine-Francoise Dossa had also presented her letters to the president.
She was followed by the new Swiss Ambassador, Markus Nickaus Paul Dutly and then the new Austrian envoy, Werner Senfter.
They promised to help strengthen the economic and trade relations with Ghana.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
