MPs Laud Akufo-Addo For AU Award
Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the majority and the minority in parliament have congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo on being conferred with the highest African award by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) at the just-ended 29th Ordinary Session of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The award, known as “AU Gender Champion,” was conferred on the president by the President of the AU, Alpha Conte, for his (Nana Addo's) unique efforts at deepening and strengthening gender equality in Ghana in particular and in Africa as a whole.
The MPs said the country ought to be proud of such recognition and that all Ghanaians must also be proud of the president’s achievement, which gives special recognition to the country.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Wa West, Joseph Yieleh Chireh, said all Ghanaians must be proud of the president for receiving such recognition and would personally like to congratulate President Nana Akufo-Addo on such an award.
He said however, that the recognition did not come on a silver platter or out of the blue.
The NDC MP for Kpando, Della Sowah, also reiterated the fact that the award was as a result of combined works of the current and the previous governments in gender mainstreaming programmes.
The MP commended former President Kufuor on making a big move in pushing gender issues forward by establishing the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs.
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ablekuma North, Akua Afriyie, said that the president had consistently shown interest in gender issues and this is seen in his decision to appoint a woman as Chief of Staff and another woman as Chief Justice of Ghana.
The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, who was in the house to officially make a statement to laud the president, said his (president's) credentials as a gender champion were publicly manifested when he appointed the first female Chief of Staff, nine women to ministerial positions and the nomination of several women as metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) with 36 so far receiving approval from their various assemblies.
“The appointment of Sophia Akuffo to the position of Chief Justice of Ghana and many more women in the diplomatic and corporate spheres have solidified the credentials of our president as the quintessential gender champion of our time,” Otiko said, stressing that the award is a strategic call which should encourage parliament to pass the Affirmative Action Bill.
By Thomas Fosu Jnr
