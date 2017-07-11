TOP STORIES
Police Arrest 2 Over Sankore Killing
TWO PERSONS – Sulemana Masaoud 30, a teacher at Islamic JHS, Sankore and Razack Musah, a mechanic – have been arrested by the police at Sankore over the killing of one Kwaku Addai last Saturday.
The two, who were fished out as a result of wounds they sustained on the chest and buttocks respectively through a reported violence before the alleged murder of Kwaku Addai.
They were said to have gone for medical attention at St Elizabeth's Hospital at Hwediem but they were given up.
Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwame Tachie-Poku, informed the media that the police were leaving no stone unturned to deal with the tension at Sankore, adding that the town had gained notoriety for political violence over the years and thought after the 2016 elections, the tension would go down.
Explaining what led to the gunning down of Kwaku Addai, DCOP Tachie-Poku said some few New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers last Saturday had wanted to arrest one Atta Kofi, who had a bench warrant on him already and being sought after by the police. But he managed to escape. He said the NPP sympathizers headed towards Sankore Zongo and clashed with some National Democratic Congress (NDC) members and Kwaku Addai was caught up in the clash. Kwaku sustained various gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Star of Hope Hospital at Sankore where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was later transferred to the Goaso Government Hospital for preservation.
DCOP Tachie-Poku said due to the volatile nature of the place, his outfit had dispatched more SWAT men to beef up security.
The regional police commander, who together with his Crime Officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, was leading police patrol team to Sankore before he was stopped by the media for an interview, said they were going to meet leaders of both political parties (NPP and NDC) to talk to them to give peace a chance at Sankore.
FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani
