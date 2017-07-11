NADMO Assists Samreiboi Victims

TOP STORIES
Many households in six communities in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western Region have received relief items from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to assist people affected by the flooding last Sunday evening.
The items were distributed to Samreiboi, Aboifie, Nsuakyi, Cocoa Ase, Beposo, Tano and Samile communities by the Deputy Western Regional Minister, Gifty Eugenia Kusi and the Regional Director of NADMO, Mohammed Abdul Ganiyu on Sunday evening.
Downpour
The Tano River in the area bursts its banks and submerged houses, roads and shops after a heavy downpour in the area last Sunday.
The floodwater ran through residential areas, submerging mechanic workshops, chop bars, cocoa farms, filling stations and car washing bays.
The flood waters also destroyed roads in the communities.
Drivers of commercial vehicles had a hectic time transporting passengers to and from the communities.
The residents, who were mostly affected by the floods, became stranded, as the floods submerged their rooms and destroyed properties and food items.
They, therefore, had to seek refuge in churches and schools in the area with their household appliances and cooking utensils.
Some of them blamed the situation on the deliberate dumping of refuse and construction of buildings on waterways, while others indicated that the river normally bursts its bank after heavy downpour.
The victims commended the government for coming to their aid and also praised SAMATEX, a timber processing company in the area, for supplying them with clean water, food and some medical assistance.
Items
The items included mattresses, plastic buckets, plates, drinking cups spoons, mosquito nets and mosquito nets.
Presenting the items, the Deputy Regional Minister, said even though the items would not be sufficient to cater for all the needs of the flood victims, they would help to sustain them until the situation normalises.
Ms Kusi urged the affected persons to remain calm, as every household would be duly served.
Mohammed Abdul Ganiyu explained that the donation was in response to an appeal made by the chiefs and people of the area following a rainstorm which hit the communities and destroyed property.
He assured the people that the government would assist them to come out of their predicament and appealed to them to be patient.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, George Egyir, noted that the displaced persons would be registered before the items would be distributed to them.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Samreiboi
