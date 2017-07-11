TOP STORIES
GRAFT Foundation honours PETROSOL
Petroleum Solutions Limited (PETROSOL), an indigenous oil marketing company (OMC), has been honoured by GRAFT Foundation for the company’s continuous support for its operations.
The project's director of GRAFT Foundation, a medical non-governmental organisation (NGO ) engaged in reconstructive plastic surgery in deprived communities, Dr Brainerd Anani, said PETROSOL’s support had contributed to bringing smiles and hope to the lives of the needy and poor people living in rural Ghana.
“Your donation has gone a long way to help 31 people of which majority were children to receive reconstructive plastic surgery.
"Children have received the right to laugh, learn, grow and adults have gained the hope of better lives for themselves and their families,” he said during the presentation of the certificates of appreciation to the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of the PETROSOL, Micheal Bozumbil.
Mr Bozumbil commended the GRAFT foundation for the work they were doing to bring remarkable transformation in the lives of disadvantaged people and indicated that PETROSOL would continue to support them
He, therefore, encouraged them to continue with their selfless service to humanity.
PETROSOL, which operates a network of over 70 fuel stations, across all ten regions of Ghana, is noted for offering its consumers value for money, as well as its commitment to industry best practices.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business
