Recording device found in 'galamsey' Minister's office was a gift – Inusah Fuseini
Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Inusah Fuseini has revealed that a recording device found in the office this week was a gift to him.
He said a private citizen working with a private security company presented the equipment to him at a time concerns were being raised about his personal security in the wake of his fight against illegal mining.
Current Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu found the audiovisual recording device placed behind the Coat of Arms hung in the office.
The device was found by a team of security experts pitching for a surveillance contract with the Ministry and who were asked to do a security sweep in the office.
Mr. Amewu is the government’s focal person in the fight against the vagaries of illegal which has turned many water bodies into brown milky poisonous resources.
Thousands of hectares of lands have been ravaged and forests depleted by young men engaged in unregulated and dangerous mining practices.
The government of President Nana Akufo-Addo says it is determined to end illegal mining no matter the political costs.
John Peter Amewu is virtually spearheading the fight and when the recording device was found in his office, many assumed it had to with the difficult and long fight against galamsey, the local slang for illegal mining.
But the man who occupied the office before, Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini says one Haruna gave the device to him as a gift.
The equipment was installed, he told Accra-based Starr FM, to collect information about activities in his office as a security measure.
He said the equipment, however, was not working when it was installed.
The donor of the device is reported as saying there was no memory card in it and that it could not possibly have recorded anything.
But questions are being asked as to why a device which was installed more than three years ago was left unattended to if indeed it didn’t work.
Mr. Fuseini was replaced as Lands Minister by Nii Osah Mills and it is uncertain if he was aware this device existed in the office.
The propriety of a public officer accepting a security device and installing, or causing it to be installed, in is office is also being questioned.
Neither Mr Fuseini nor Osah Mills could be reached for further comment on the issue.
