I Installed Bugging Device – Inusah Fuseini
The former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, has claimed ownership of the tapping device retrieved from the office of the current Minister, John Peter Amewu.
According to him, the device was given to him by one Haruna as a gift in his early days as Lands and Natural Resources Minister and that he ordered its installation subsequently to aid him monitor what went on in his office then.
“That was my personal property,” Mr. Fuseini told Francis Abban on Morning Starr Tuesday July 11, 2017 in reply to a direct question regarding the ownership of the spying device.
He said the apprehension that greeted the development was unwarranted because the device was not fully installed.
“It was not working. The installation was not completed,” he said.
The National Security Monday July 1o, 2017 uncovered the secretly planted audio-visual recorder in a huge Coat of Arms plaque hanging in the Minister’s office.
The espionage set up included a camera, a storage unit and another device suspected to be a transmitter.
It is believed to be able to pick a whisper 35-feet away.
Mr. Amewu who has been at the fore-front of the fight against illegal mining said following the discovery in an interview with Starr Today’s Bernard Nasara Saibu described the development as chilling.
