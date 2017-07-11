TOP STORIES
‘Spying Device A Gift To Inusah Fuseini’
A technology developer has disclosed that the audio visual device discovered in the office of the Lands and Natural Resource Minister was a gift to John Peter Amewu’s predecessor Alhajii Inusah Fuseini.
The device was discovered by the National Security in Mr. Amewu’s office after a swoop by the National Security on Monday.
The device was planted in a huge Coat of Arms plaque hanging in the Minister’s office. The device included a camera, a storage unit and another device suspected to be a transmitter.
It is believed to be able to pick a whisper 35-feet away.
But a technology developer known as Haruna in an interview on Morning Starr Tuesday said the device was a gift to Hon. Fuseini three years ago to protect the minister.
According to Haruna, who owns a security company, the device was installed to track visitors who came into the previous minister’s office.
Haruna, who failed to name his security company said the process of installing the device was never completed adding that the device might not have recorded the current Lands Minister.
“It was given to him [Hon. Fuseini] as a gift so I was there to fix it for him…it wasn’t the intent or a malicious idea as people are saying to track the minister [Mr. Amewu].
“It was a private thing, it wasn’t paid by any official or any government…to my knowledge I didn’t know the device was there until yesterday, ” Haruna told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.
