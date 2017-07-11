TOP STORIES
A lost Generation - An Empty Continent
Railway Line Accra-Tema, Sakumono stretch, 10.07.2017, 10.47 am, young boy (7-9 years old) shouting “Take me to America!” His mother sitting close by supported him and said: “Take him!”
It is a common scene for Whites in Ghana and other African countries, that parents, especially mothers, beg strangers from a better society to take their children away. In which society any parents would want their children to leave the country and live far away from them, possibly never to see them again in their live? It seems for these parents to be normal to think and speak like that, and they are serious! Which child in Africa knows anything about the life of Whites in their own countries and what possibly to expect. All they have in their heart, soul and spirit is to leave Africa from early childhood on and reach the world of the White Man to have a better life. As adults, these children try everything possible to make their childhood dreams come true with the devastating consequences the world can see each and every day on international Media TV stations.
Certainly parents, especially mothers, give birth to their offspring mostly not by accident, but out of love, and in Africa in addition to it as a social security means for their old age, but still do not feel heartbroken to push them into the hands of Whites passing by. To see children living with their parents in the spirit and heart desire to leave Ghana, and Africa as a whole, at any time possible hearing the good news from abroad, makes any human being sad…so sad.
When a country is deprived of the spirit to love the motherland, be ready to work for the good of the country, possibly schooling and studying outside to increase knowhow to make a good living back home sooner or later, but seeing only abroad as the Promised Land, is raising a generation of citizens that have not the much needed spirit to fight in the best possible way for a better country but engage in activities and mindset that can be observed in the high level of corruption, bad behavior, lies, stealing, witch craft and inefficiency in all walks of life.
When parents have no spirit to make their children understand the right values of their own country but push them outside, a country cannot move ahead but is only dominated by groups of people that have the means to lead a country and dominate the society, mainly for their own personal benefit.
A striving economy is based on a society in which the middle class is the strongest with the possibility for all citizen to make it from Zero to Hero, unlike the Cast System of India and other examples.
A country and continent in which people do not want to stay but their mindset is set on leaving from childhood on, is inhabited with a lost generation. Sad…so sad and heartbreaking!
Politicians in the developed world engage in wrong decisions as they have never themselves lived in Africa to feel and understand the real reasons for African poverty. If any of them had any experiences on the African ground, they had stayed in comfortable accommodation and limited, artificial exposure to the African reality. For that reason they can never come to the right conclusion. Most Whites in the decision making processes know Africa from their comfort of their offices, only when someone is living on the ground of African reality and feels Africa in his bones, his brain can accelerate ideas based on his education to come up with appropriate solutions, suggestions that in the world of the white man will not find open ears as too many want to see Africa in its own perception and embrace the shame history had put on the shoulders of the White Man due to his wrong doings of the past.
Past is past and today is the time to prepare the right steps for the future. When Whites continually engage in wrong steps, they add up in future into a disasters that can be clearly be seen today in the minds of people with understanding…and can be avoided with the right steps to take!
Qualified people in the developed world have to speak the truth in Africa and their own societies into the faces of Blacks and Whites alike, instead of looking for political support and being popular with people. No great man, no great society, no man of great value for the world has ever taken a view on the opinion pools but taken his own spirit into his hands and fought for what is the right thing to do.
Africa: Keep your children close to your heart, they deserve your affection and love.
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 10.07.2017
