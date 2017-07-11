TOP STORIES
When your way is upright, right comes your way and your enemies will have no choice than to adore you.By: MALACHI IFEDAYO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Ghana Refugee Board Members Inaugurated
The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery has sworn-in a newly constituted Board of the Ghana Refugee Board to ensure the wellbeing of refugees in the country.
The Ghana Refugee Board (GRB) was established with the promulgation of the Ghana Refugee Law, 1992 (PNDCL 305 D) and consists of the Board with stakeholder institutional representation.
The GRB works with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to coordinate international protection and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to asylum seekers and refugees in the country.
Speaking at the ceremony, the sector Minister said the nature and complexity of the refugee problems has informed the appointment of person’s who have gained in-depth knowledge, experiences and expertise in refugee matters as Board Members.
He noted that Ghana hosts nearly 14,000 refugees from Liberia, Togo, Sudan and Cote D’Ivorie among others who have escaped from ravages of war in their respective countries.
Mr. Dery indicated that some of the issues that requires their immediate attention include some outdated provisions of the Ghana Refugee Law, 1992 which need to be looked at to reflect international best practice, collaborate with the Ministry to get the two UN Conventions relating to stateless persons and statelessness ratified and finally look at the issues of durable solutions for the refugees in Ghana.
According to him, Ghana is a member of the country of nations and for that matter is required to discharge its international obligations and responsibilities in a responsible manner.
The members of the new board include Prof. Kenneth Agyemen Attafuah (ESQ) from the Health Insurance Scheme as the Board Chairman, Mrs. Audrey Naana Abayena of Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Mr. Laud Kwesi Ofori Affrifa Deputy Commissioner of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr. Gavivina Yao Tamakloe of NADMO, Mr. Clarence Kuwuornu of Ministry of Justice & Attorney General’s Department.
Devine Ayidzou of Ministry of Education, Mr. Anthony Ayensu-Asare of BNI, Mr. Edmund Quartey of UNHCR, Ms. Rosemary Abbey of Ministry of Interior, ACOP Frederick Adu Anim (ESQ) of the Ghana Police Service and Mrs. Frederick Owuani from the Department of Social Welfare are all members of the newly constituted board this year.
Speaking on behalf of the new board members, Mrs. Audrey Naana Abayena, Deputy Director, Legal and Consular at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration expressed the acceptance of the team for the mandate given them to serve the Board and the nation at large.
She assured the ministry of their full support in ensuring that issues that are facing the board are resolved in a positive manner.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News