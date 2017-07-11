TOP STORIES
Parents Urged To Make Reading Integral Part Of Children’s Lives
The Proprietress of Golden Intellectual School and Chief Executive Officer for Golden Voice, Mrs Ranti Adjaku, has reminded parents, that they have the power to boost their children's learning potential simply by making books an integral part of their lives.
She urged parents and guardians to be very familiar with the specific advantages toddlers or preschool-age children can receive by being exposed to the merits of reading?
“It’s very important to help our children to develop a deep passion for reading, acquire good and appropriate information to make right decisions in life. We have to spend thirty minutes to read at least seven pages a day and you will be surprised how many books you will read in your lifetime. Knowledge is power, ignorance is death” the proprietress said.
Mrs Adjaku was speaking at the launch of ten books she has authored for school children in Sunyani on Saturday.
The programme saw in attendance a host of top personalities including, the Krontihene of the Sunyani Traditional area, Oboaman Bofotia Boamposem II, Miss Emelia Brobbey, actress and Executive Director of Emelia Brobbey Charity Organisation, executives of Brong-Ahafo Regional Private Schools Association, the General Secretary of the Temple of Praise (TOP) Church, Rev. Adu Kyeremeh, and Madam Nora Ollenu, Executive Director of Intervention Forum, a Non Governmental Organization in Accra and Central regions.
The Proprietress said the motivation to write the books is to inculcate in all children attitudes and values of godliness that will lead them to fulfill their God given golden destinies.
Touching on the importance of parents reading to children between the ages of two and five years, Mrs Adjaku said it builds stronger relationship between children and parents
This is so because as the children grow older, they would be on the move—playing, running, and constantly exploring their environment. Snuggling up with a book lets both children and parents slow down and recapture that sweet, cuddly time they enjoyed when they were babies. Instead of being seen as a chore or a task, reading will become a nurturing activity that will bring children and parents closer together.
Other benefits she enumerated include academic excellence, basic speech skills and the basics of how to read a book. ,
Others include, better communication skills, mastery of language, more logical thinking skills and enhanced concentration as well as discipline.
The books were outdoored from three series including the Unique Animal series, which deals with different traits and qualities of animals and how it can be linked to children’s attitudes and qualities. The series seeks to tell every child that they are unique.
The Naughty Ranti series which consists of proverbs and wise sayings, will help kids understand, copy and memorise proverbs in a bid to change the attitudes and understand issues of life.
The Golden Inspirational Rhymesis rhymes on issues of life with touch of motivation, faith, diligence, money and love among others. All books were published by Golden voice Limited
Golden Voice also donated books to some district libraries as well as mini libraries in Orphanages in the Sunyani municipality.
The beneficiaries include, the Rhema Orphange at Abesim, the Compassion is love in Action, (CILIA), Yawhima, the Kid’s Shelter, also at Abesim and the Hanukkah Orphanage, Baakoniaba.
