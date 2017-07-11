TOP STORIES
A mans true experience offers a great deal of observing what is found to be of valueBy: Boaz Akude
The Microphone, Armchair Journalists & Newsmakers: Is the Honeymoon Over?
Tempt not. Try not but flee if you can’t see them in your rearview mirrors. They’re like sharpened razors. Microphones are as deadly as the sting of a cobra, shrewd as a politician, innocent as a dove and dangerous as fire. They can put Man into Moon or the outer space.
And they can also send Man to Lucifer’s kingdom, Hell. But they don’t act on their own. They aren’t their own bosses. Without their architects they’re like Egyptian mummies. They’re as lazy as a lazy creek and as dumb as a rock. I didn’t say cock. So don’t put words into my mouth. They’re remote-controlled by journalists.
‘They’re controlled by who?’
I hate it when you let me repeat myself. I bet you don’t want me to subject you into a drill? Fill it you spill it. Kill it and you stand still. Pay the bills and you pretend to be ill. Now what? Are you sure you didn’t hear me say they’re remote-controlled by journalists?
‘Massa ‘, (Master) I think you like that. Don’t you?
I know what you want. Your doubts are just demands for more.
And I promise to spoil you today, make sure you keep your fingers on the tabs though. Meanwhile I like you to focus on the car’s number plate. I can’t believe you missed it at the first shot. Don’t forget precision is our watch word. We shoot to kill. So go ahead and retake it. Voila!
That was good old President Mr. Dr. Jerry John Rawlings posing a photograph by a car that looked like a Mercedes Benz CLS Coupe 2017. And the eyes beheld him!
Mr. President I still owe you a cow, a car, a cigar, a cat, and a camera on the occasion of your 70th birthday anniversary which fell on Thursday 22 June 2017. God bless you Mr. President. By the way, what happened to my invitation it didn’t show up as promised? You made me wait in vain and got my pen slain.
Did I tell you this: It pleases me sometimes when people act like the biblical Thomas .Until they see the wounds forget it. That means cross check and double check. It’s key ingredient in journalism profession. If you can’t do that you must equally forget it because citizens today, are doing just that in bathrooms, bedrooms, boardrooms, dining rooms and in their living rooms.
I now understand why Jesus spanked the guys (the money changers) at the temple. And it also appeared he was frustrated by Thomas’ behaviour. How could he not recognise the man (Jesus) he’d worked with for more than three decades?
Was the thought of Jesus as a ghost made him blackout?
Or he was just been himself as a doubter?
‘Hey Thomas this is me Christ the Saviour,’ Jesus told the doubting Jew. Thomas replied: ‘But you were crucified yesterday my Lord. How could I explain this to the brethren? Here, look into my hands, my midriff and my feet, Jesus told Thomas. I believe you now my Lord.
Well that isn’t the end of the game. Therefore brace yourself for another bout.
Did he come incognito? I guess he did.
And what’s his name? Benito Bio.
Oh he has a middle name too. What is it? He’s Owusu.
What does that mean?
I may have to explain this by telling a short story. ‘You can’t come to Africa and not hear a story,’ apologies to Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta who was in Germany a few weeks ago to showcase/market Ghana. He brought home $100 from our great friends.
And here’s the story: A man had been laid in state after his sudden death two days earlier. As the mourners mourned him they saw tears coming from his eyes. They were awestruck. It was the first time the people had seen this happen. His wife was pregnant. And a month later she’d a baby boy and they named him Owu-su, because his father cried in his death. Massa, now you know that’s a brief bio on Mr. Bio, the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.
Arm chair Journalists
In October 1 2009 journalist Brenda Norrel wrote an article headlined: ‘Lazy Journalists are the darlings of the corporations.”
According to the News Reporter lazy journalists are great friends of the corporations. They are known as ‘armchair journalists,’ because they sit in comfort and rewrite press releases from politicians and corporations. To spice it up a bit they dial a few numbers, get a few comments and call it a news story,”
They’re the darlings of the energy companies’. She was quoting Buffy Sainte Marie a Canadian singer-songwriter.
Is the honeymoon over?
Last Frida some radio presenters and journalists at FOX FM a Kumasi-based radio station in Ghana incurred the wrath of Mr. Bio. It appeared he’d had enough from those he described as ‘armchair journalists’ and he unambiguously stated his mind.
Perhaps the deputy minister’s ranting comes as no surprise to many. Nowadays most newsmakers in Ghana tend to think or feel that journalists are not working hard enough to get behind the news. And it seems they’re fed up with journalists when they sit in their offices and interview or literally cross examine public office holders. Indeed it seems the honeymoon is over.
“Stop your usual arm chair journalism and go round to seek solutions and answers for the galamsey menace.” His comments followed an illegal mine that collapsed at Nsuta near Tarkwa in the Western region and claimed about 20 lives.
According to FOX F M Mr. Bio also took a swipe at the station’s presenter, Kwaku Kyeremanteng Nkansah.
“Journalists from BBC are the first to take their cameras reporting that people have been trapped in a galamsey pit at Nsuta- Prestea while journalists in this country are making calls to me. Now you are sitting in your studio and calling me for the number of people alive and dead. …this is lazy journalism. I cannot talk to lazy journalists on phone. …I am tired of the numerous telephone calls from journalists in Ghana. …I can’t even open my mouth anymore.''
You should go out to dig for your own information. I am not obliged to speak to you. I have very important meetings with some white men now,” Mr. Bio snapped.
“And then he dropped the call,” the station reported.
Yes you know who ‘dropped the call’, the minister.
And after all that this is what the station reported: “It is not clear if the minister had been infuriated by an unknown person prior to his answering the call for the live interview, but as soon as he was brought on air he started attacking journalists urging members of the inky fraternity to step out for first-hand information rather than to sit in the comfort of their studios and grant interviews.”
Really, what is not clear about the minister’s action?
Her didn’t mince any words? He called spade a spade and not a toll for digging.
The minister may be right at some point. I agree with him that some journalists sometimes don’t want to get up, stand up and walk to the news. They want it all cooked, all baked, all grilled, all roasted and put in their plates--that kind of journalism is now trending on the social media—Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter etc. However, calling a public office holder and engaging him on a civil discourse isn’t armchair journalism that I think the minister overstated it and also too harsh. I will end here with this: ‘Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy’.
