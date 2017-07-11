TOP STORIES
no matter how è bird flies è ground sees its belly.By: elvee, brussels
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Look Ahead
"The LORD said to Abram after Lot had parted from him, "Look around from where you are, to the north and south, to the east and west".
[Genesis 13:14] NIV
God has prepared great things in store for you.
It does not matter the challenges you may encounter today or tomorrow.
You may think and conclude those great things as impossible.
That's a natural tendency. Natural tendencies make you believe nothing is impossible.
On the wings of this, God is saying look ahead, be steadfast and hold on to your faith.
"There is no victory without a challenge" ©EZ, 2017
God is bigger than any challenge. He is a God of possibilities not impossibilities.
Today look ahead of any circumstance and be like the horse that God has primed awaiting a victory.
Prayer
Lord Jesus thank you for the message.
Confession
Master Jesus, you are powerful to me.
