modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Youngstars Development Initiative Launches JES-Camp- A Five Day Intensive Entrepreneurship Program

Youngstars Development Initiative
59 minutes ago | General News

Youngstars Development Initiatives, Ghana is set to launch what can be described a revolutionary initiative dubbed JES- Camp. The initiative- Junior Entrepreneurship Summer Camp (JES- Camp) is a five-day intensive entrepreneurship training for persons between the ages of 10 to 18 years.

The maiden episode of JES-Camp comes off from the 14- 18 August, 2017. The venue for this year’s project will be staged at the St Peters Mission School located at Ashaley Botwe in the Adentan Municipality, Greater Accra Region.

The five-day intensive training will centre on training participants on crafts including the manufacturing of Batik tie and dye, BEADWORK and the production of other fashion accessories. Participants will also have the opportunity to be mentored by some well-known industry players in the fashion industry as well as take lessons on boosting self esteem and confidence.

According to the Country Director for Youngstars Development Initiative, Naa Adei Boateng, the initiative which she reveals will be staged annually, is to train the next generation of leaders industry leaders. The overall objective of the project is to introduce the growing generation to the world of entrepreneurship. This according to Naa Adei Boateng is to afford the next generation of leaders to acquire a blend of both practical and academic knowledge so as to make informed decisions regarding their careers. This project will also introduce participants to the alternatives of survival.

Youngstars Development Initiative-Ghana, a youth-based NGO has staged similar projects with success, the recent one supported by Vodafone Ghana Foundation at the South Labone Correctional Centre- Accra. The vision of YDI-Ghana to empower the youth in the country through advocacy and skill training.

Img-20170710-wa0024

Img-20170710-wa0023

Img-20170710-wa0025

Img-20170710-wa0026

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

We Didn’t Give Adwoa Safo Land – GAEC

59 minutes ago

Here's a full list of Akufo-Addo's 22 newly appointed Ambassadors

9 hours ago

quot-img-1nothing can can be compared with a faithful ally,no weight in gold or silver can measure the fidelity of his goodness.

By: Oliver Anthony Quain quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36274.3671
Euro4.97014.9740
Pound Sterling5.61175.6191
Swiss Franc4.51294.5170
Canadian Dollar3.38833.3905
S/African Rand0.32480.3249
Australian Dollar3.31263.3187
body-container-line