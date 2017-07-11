TOP STORIES
Youngstars Development Initiative Launches JES-Camp- A Five Day Intensive Entrepreneurship Program
Youngstars Development Initiatives, Ghana is set to launch what can be described a revolutionary initiative dubbed JES- Camp. The initiative- Junior Entrepreneurship Summer Camp (JES- Camp) is a five-day intensive entrepreneurship training for persons between the ages of 10 to 18 years.
The maiden episode of JES-Camp comes off from the 14- 18 August, 2017. The venue for this year’s project will be staged at the St Peters Mission School located at Ashaley Botwe in the Adentan Municipality, Greater Accra Region.
The five-day intensive training will centre on training participants on crafts including the manufacturing of Batik tie and dye, BEADWORK and the production of other fashion accessories. Participants will also have the opportunity to be mentored by some well-known industry players in the fashion industry as well as take lessons on boosting self esteem and confidence.
According to the Country Director for Youngstars Development Initiative, Naa Adei Boateng, the initiative which she reveals will be staged annually, is to train the next generation of leaders industry leaders. The overall objective of the project is to introduce the growing generation to the world of entrepreneurship. This according to Naa Adei Boateng is to afford the next generation of leaders to acquire a blend of both practical and academic knowledge so as to make informed decisions regarding their careers. This project will also introduce participants to the alternatives of survival.
Youngstars Development Initiative-Ghana, a youth-based NGO has staged similar projects with success, the recent one supported by Vodafone Ghana Foundation at the South Labone Correctional Centre- Accra. The vision of YDI-Ghana to empower the youth in the country through advocacy and skill training.
