The Unprecedented Manifestations Of A Failed Government
Ghana, after the military rule, had gone through the hands of several dignify personalities as presidents of the country. The contributions of these former presidents to Ghana cannot be down played. It will interest my readers to note that the genesis of the contributions of these illustrious sons of the land were predictable.
The signs that manifested at the beginning of their tenures were so promising that Ghanaians were not perplex on their achievements in their respective regimes. That reminds me of the saying that if a corn will grow bigger, it starts from its germination.
I believe you will concur with me that in the era of former presidents: Rawlings, Kufour, Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama, we realized the optimistic beginnings as they took off on the right path.
Vindicatively, their achievements at the end of their regimes were monumental. In fact, concrete evidences were available at the start of their tenures that gave hope to Ghanaians. Their efforts is worthy of commendation.
However, the present government led by Nana Addo seems not to learn any lessons from these great former leaders of Ghana. In fact, they were not just presidents of Ghana but they doubled as leaders of other unions such as ECOWAS, inter alia. The saying in my local parlance, if a village market will be good, usually it start from the morning, has never been contradicted since I was born. That doesn't mean that am prophesizing doom for Nana's tenure but per the historic relics of issues as far as successful leadership in this country is concerned, it is abundantly clear that the current government has failed Ghanaians in advance and no magic can reverse this failure.
This is not a prophecy my gallant readers. I am not a prophet and will not be one either. Of course you may have your own view points on this article and so my claims should never invite insults or any unhealthy and unsavory comments from you.
Frankly speaking, it was sickening and I must admit that I was terrifically astonished when NPP won the 2016 elections. This is because I thought the monumental developmental projects that the then president, John Mahama, executed within his one term were enough a demonstration of a sincere, unequivocal commitment to selflessly give a facelift to our dear nation. But that is not to say that I was angry with Ghanaians. In fact, I was okay because Ghanaians are discerning and they knew what they did. Of course, the packages of the NPP were mouthwatering and convincingly convincing though it was substantially clear that the packages were unattainable or not feasible.
Just as you consoled yourself, I equally consoled myself with the numerous but cunning promises of the NPP. I can still recall in my discussion with some people on post elections deliberations, I said at least if NPP is able to deliver half of their promises, Ghana will certainly be placed on another higher level on the ladder of development. The statement that kept me hoping for better Ghana under the leadership of the three times presidential candidate of the NPP, now the president of Ghana, Nana Addo.
In all sincerity, ladies and gentlemen, I am taken aback at the sudden turn of events in this country under the president I fervently prayed and hoped will to some extent, continue the invaluable legacies that John Mahama handed over to him. This, in my opinion will lead to the amelioration of our cherished country which is endowed with the most precious and widely patronized natural resources. Yes, the signs are conspicuously clear that there is no hope in this government. Of course, I am not oblivious of your line of argument about the time he spent in office but six months is enough a time to determine the successfulness or failure of a government at the end of its tenure if you can envisage.
Unreservedly, you will agree with me that the president inability to drastically and swiftly deal with the post elections violence orchestrated by the NPP Delta and invincible forces marks the genesis of his failure to fulfilling one of his campaign promises on security. Time will not permit me to enumerate all the issues portraying the hopelessness in this government.
The other indicating issue that Ghanaians unanimously lambasted was the blatant lies peddled by the vice president Dr. Bawumia also known as Dr. Borrowmia, a name given to him to match up with their unending borrowing, an act that was vehemently condemned to no uncertain terms by the current vice president; the then vice presidential candidate for the then largest opposition party, NPP. He outlined a lot of things that the NPP has done within their hundred days in office. In fact, the lies was glaringly noticeable that even if you were behind a wooden spectacles, you could see that he was lying to Ghanaians. Examples are the free SHS, Teacher Trainees allowances, Nursing Trainees allowances, etc.
Shockingly, ladies and gentlemen, Ghanaians hopes further deteriorated when Ghanaians watched and heard NPP MPs and communicators on TV and radio stations shamelessly struggling to convince Ghanaians that NPP never promise us one million dollar one constituency, one dam one village and one district one factory separately. It was indeed unfathomable as to whether we were sitting on our ears when such promises were made. Or it was a slip of tongue by the then presidential candidate of the NPP? My cherished readers, I believe you can recall I told you at the beginning of this article that the issues are enormous?
Interestingly, ladies and gentlemen, the most recent disgraceful and shocking news that engulfed the country and beyond is the blatant and naked lies told by the Adwoa Sarfo, the minister in charge of procurement. I deliberately ignored the Hon. usually conferred on MPs and Ministers because of their dignity. Adwoa Sarfo lacks that dignity and should not only be heralded and left to remain a minister but should also be sacked immediately.
The current leaders serve as role models to the youths. And may I know from the NPP whether these are the legacies they are leaving for we the youths? Anyway this is typical of the current government for that was the tool they used to win the 2016 elections.
My most revered and respectable readers, it will interest you to note that some high levelheaded, in fact, NPP MPs who command respect from the general public have unrelentlessly and unrepentantly been defending this barbaric, uncultured and distasteful indefensible act. Remember I told you to desist from insults for this is my opinion. Constructive criticism, I believe is the best tool one can use to put every government on the right track.
Conclusively, I want to use this opportunity to make a clarion call on the president to restore the security that was handed over to him. It is also my plea that the president and his ministers will stop disgracing and embarrassing Ghanaians for the purpose of their insatiable quest to hold on to power for sometime. Am happy the discerning Ghanaians are watching and monitoring the true colours of the NPP closely. Let me end with this axiom, when an elder learns to speak from both ends of his mouth, children must learn to watch from both ends of their eyes.
