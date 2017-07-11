TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Bawumia Commends MTN’s Leadership
MTN Group Board Chairman, Mr. Phuthuma Nhleko and other MTN officials paid a courtesy call on the Vice President of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
The visit was part of engagements planned for MTN Group Board members during a working visit to Ghana. A delegation of 25 MTN Group Board Members, Senior Executives and supporting staff convened in Ghana for a strategic planning session from July 6-7, 2017. The visit was also organized to deepen relationships between MTN and its stakeholders as the company accelerate growth in the digital space.
Introducing the delegation to the Vice President, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, said, “As a further commitment to the importance of MTN Ghana's business, the entire MTN Group Board is in Ghana to deliberate about the business, look at the strategy to grow the business and further support Ghana's operations.”
On his part, the MTN Group Chairman, Mr. Phuthuma Nhleko, expressed MTN's continuous interest in partnering as it rolls out digital projects.
“It will be impossible to operate as a business without government's support. As our operations become more complex, MTN will require government's support to sustain its business growth,” he said.
Mr. Nhleko lauded government for creating a sustainable business environment for businesses and reiterated MTN's intentions to continue investing in its network infrastructure to provide business and residential customers with good quality of service.
He also touted the upcoming indigenization of 35% of MTN shares as manifestation of long term commitment to Ghana.
MTN Group President and CEO, Mr. Rob Shuter, spoke about MTN's focus on expanding digitization and financial inclusion in Ghana.
Welcoming the delegation, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commended MTN for its leading role in Ghana's telecommunications and economic landscape. He also reiterated government's commitment to support MTN's business and form partnerships for sustainable development.
“Government is determined to keep the exchange rate relatively stable, formalize the economy, create a digital economy with the national identification document for all eligible Ghanaians, create a payment system to encourage the financial inclusion agenda and maintain interoperability between banks and telcos,” he said. “I am hopeful that by November 2017, the interoperability platform will enhance seamless transaction between banks and telcos to reach the unbanked.”
Other members present at the meeting were Karl Toriola, Vice President for West and Central Africa MTN Group, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor, Corporate Services Executive, Mr. Samuel Koranteng Senior Manager, Regulatory Affairs and Adwoa A. Arthur, Manager Regulatory Affairs, all from MTN Ghana.
