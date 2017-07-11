TOP STORIES
Don't fight people but your emotions. Watch your emotions because they speak more to people faster before you speak.By: Michael B Gyekye
NUGS Pats NSS At The Back For Timely Release Of Postings
The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has expressed gratitude to the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) for the 'timely release of postings for personnel for the 2017/2018 Service year.'
Hitherto release of National Service postings had been coming out around August, however as at the first week of July this year, national service postings had already been released, a move that NUGS says ”will help personnel to adequately prepare before leaving for their various places of postings.”
In a statement signed by its Press and Information Secretary, Mr. Gilbert Kwasi Frimpong, NUGS said the hitherto late release of the postings ”brought bare series of challenges to the personnel resulting from pressure on NSS staff and National Service personnel during periods of registration, the challenges of accommodation, inability to report to places of posting on time and many others.”
NUGS however cautioned managers of institutions who reject service personnel who are posted to their institutions just to create room from their families and cronys to desist from that.
”To the managers of places where personnel have been posted to, an immediate stop must be put to the act of rejecting some personnel when they are posted to some places just for the mere purposes of cronyism and nepotism. Every Ghanaian has the right to serve the country anywhere.” The statement said.
NUGS again congratulated the recent managers of the scheme for the mobile SMS innovation for checking of postings and pleaded with them to work hard to remove all bottlenecks surrounding the mobile SMS system.
”To the personnel, we congratulate them for their postings and appeal to them to whole heartedly accept their places of postings and to go and diligently discharge their duties as 'responsible citizens of the country and not spectators'.”the statement added.
