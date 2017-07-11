TOP STORIES
Ghana's Urban Population Growth To Hit 65% In 2030
The Brong-Ahafo Regional Assistant Population Officer, Mr Yussif Iddrisu, has said the urban population of Ghana will continue to grow from the current 50.9% in 2010 to 65% in 2030.
Speaking to Space FM ahead of the 2017 World Population Day which falls on July 11, under the theme ; 'Family Planning: Empowering People, Developing Nations', the Population Officer noted that Ghana for instance expects a growth of 6.3% in 2017, but this target could become a mirage if population continuous to grow unsustainably to reverse all gains made.
He therefore called for multi-sectoral approach in checking the current population growth since the dynamics or changes in population impact on the socio-economic development, especially in the areas of Health, education and agriculture, Employment.
The World Population Day, which seeks to focus attention on the urgency and importance of population issues, was established by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989, an outgrowth of the interest generated by the Day of Five Billion, which was observed on 11 July 1987.
By resolution 45/216 of December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly decided to continue observing World Population Day to enhance awareness of population issues, including their relations to the environment and development.
The Day was first marked on 11 July 1990 in more than 90 countries. Since then, a number of a number of UNFPA country offices and other organizations and institutions commemorate World Population Day, in partnership with governments and civil society.
In 2017, the World Population Day coincides with the Family Planning Summit, the second meeting of the FP2020–Family Planning 2020–initiative, which aims to expand access to voluntary family planning to 120 million additional women by 2020.
Around the world, some 225 million women who want to avoid pregnancy are not using safe and effective family planning methods, for reasons ranging from lack of access to information or services to lack of support from their partners or communities.
Most of these women with an unmet demand for contraceptives live in 69 of the poorest countries on earth.
Access to safe,voluntary family planning is a human right. It is also central to gender equality and women's empowerment, and is a key factor in reducing poverty.
Investments in making family planning available also yield economic and other gains that can propel development forward.
Current estimates indicate that roughly 83 million people are being added to the world's population every year. Even assuming that fertility levels will continue to decline, the global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100, according to the medium-variant projection.
