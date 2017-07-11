TOP STORIES
Birth Spacing, Empowering People, Developing Nations
The United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA's) theme for this year's World Population Day is recommended for women and child health.
The concept of birth spacing advises women to have a gap of at least three years before the next pregnancy, usually to ensure that the mother gets the recommended two years to breastfeed the child and to regain her health in the third year.
“Birth spacing is actually a cultural and Islamic concept and it's about not having births every year to preserve the health of the mother, and ensure that the family is prepared to have a new child and also to ensure the health of the child and the well being of the family at large.
“When you have births every year, it might not be good for the health of the mother and might not be economically viable for the family as well, so birth spacing is actually commended as part of the Islamic values and in that way it's different from family planning,” said Asr Ahmed Tososn, a UNFPA representative .Dr. Natalia Kanem, acting Executive Director of the UNFPA said birth spacing is critical for making improvements in other fields, “And since 1969, when UNFPA began its operations, it has been helping remove obstacles to birth spacing and enabling women to exercise their reproductive rights.”
Dr Kanem added that “Better reproductive health care, including voluntary birth spacing, can bolster economies and contribute to sustainable development by empowering women to complete their education, join the paid labour force, be more productive in their jobs, earn higher incomes and increase savings and investments.”
To avoid maternal deaths, it is vital to prevent unwanted and too-early pregnancies. All women, including adolescents, need access to contraception, safe abortion services to the full extent of the law, and quality post-abortion care.
Key facts
Every day, approximately 800 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.
99% of all maternal deaths occur in developing countries.
Maternal mortality is higher in women living in rural areas and among poorer communities.
Young adolescents face a higher risk of complications and death as a result of pregnancy than older women.
Skilled care before, during and after childbirth can save the lives of women and newborn babies.
Between 1990 and 2013, maternal mortality worldwide dropped by almost 50%.
Maternal mortality is unacceptably high and remains a top global health priority. According to the World Health Organization, about 800 women die from pregnancy- or childbirth-related complications around the world every day.
In 2013, 289,000 women died during and following pregnancy and childbirth. Almost all of these deaths occurred in low-resource settings, and most could have been prevented.
Reduction of maternal mortality has long been a global health priority and is a target in the UNMillennium Development Goals (MDG) framework and a key concern of the Global Strategy for Women's and Children's Health launched by the UN Secretary-General in September, 2010.
To reach the target of the fifth MDG, a 75% decrease in maternal mortality ratio (the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births) between 1990 and 2015 is needed. Some progress towards this target has been reported, especially in the past decade, but further improvements are needed.
Women in developing countries have on average many more pregnancies than women in developed countries, and their lifetime risk of death due to pregnancy is higher. A woman's lifetime risk of maternal death – the probability that a 15 year old woman will eventually die from a maternal cause – is 1 in 3700 in developed countries, versus 1 in 160 in developing countries.
Why do women die?
Women die as a result of complications during and following pregnancy and childbirth. Most of these complications develop during pregnancy. Other complications may exist before pregnancy but are worsened during pregnancy. The major complications that account for nearly 75% of all maternal deaths are:
severe bleeding (mostly bleeding after childbirth)
infections (usually after childbirth)
high blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia and eclampsia)
complications from delivery
unsafe abortion.
