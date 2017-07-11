TOP STORIES
UEW counter-suit against plaintiff thrown out
A high court has thrown out a motion filed by the University of Education Winneba (UEW), challenging the capacity of Mr. Supi Kofi Kwayera to challenge the University’s Governing Council.
The Winneba High Court also dismissed the motion by the university challenging its jurisdiction over the matter.
Mr. Kwayera is challenging the legality of the Governing Council of the University arguing that its tenure expired in 2013.
The university filed a counter-motion arguing that Mr. Kwayera had no capacity to meddle in the affairs of the school but on Monday, the court dismissed the university’s motion.
The court presided over by Mr. Ato Mills-Graves, said the procedure used Mr Kwayera, Assemblyman of Donkoryiem, to bring the case against the university was permissible.
Mr Kwayera sued the Winneba-based university over the continuous stay of the school’s Governing Council last month.
The Council’s mandatory four-year term expired in 2013, but the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government directed it to act until a substantive one is appointed.
Among the reliefs, the plaintiff is seeking includes a declaration that the extension of the mandate of the Governing Council of the 1st Respondent by the 2nd respondent to stay in office to perform such functions as a properly appointed council was in breach of Section 8 Act 672.
He is also seeking a declaration that all decisions taken by the defacto body of persons who constituted themselves as Governing Council is null and void and of no effect.
