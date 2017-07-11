modernghana logo

Lucky teen wins lottery twice in one week

huffingtonpost
2 hours ago | General News

Rosa Dominguez is one seriously fortunate teen.
The 19-year-old from California won $655,555 recently after hitting big on two different lottery tickets.

Dominguez told the California Lottery she was heading home from Arizona when she stopped at a gas station in Paso Robles and purchased a few Scratchers®. One of those tickets, a $5 Power 5’s ticket, earned her the top prize of $555,555!

“I was so nervous I just wanted to cry,” she told the Lottery.

Still fresh from her first win, Dominguez bought another lottery ticket â€• a $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher â€• a few days later at a gas station in Greenfield, a city in Monterey County. Again, the teen scored the top prize for the ticket: $100,000!

Dominguez says she plans to buy a new car with some of her winnings. We’re thinking she should definitely reinvest in some more tickets and keep that lucky streak going!

Congrats Rosa â€• enjoy your wins!!!

