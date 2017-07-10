TOP STORIES
If you hate someone, never forget the good things he did for you.By: Somenu Maccarthy
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Saint Nicholas Anglican Church to construct events' centre
By Samuel Osei-Frempong
Tema, July 10, GNA - The Saint Nicholas Anglican Church in Tema Community 19 would soon construct a three-million-dollar events' centre to generate funds to support evangelism.
The one-storey building with two decks, would be the first of its kind in Tema and would provide the right ambiance for conferences and evangelism and related activities.
According to Reverend Canon Doctor Dawson Amoah, Priest-in-Charge, the centre which would be disabled friendly, would have for public use various facilities including a 500 seater auditorium, 100 seater mini conference room, 15 executive syndicate rooms, a pharmacy, pantry and stores and gymnasium.
'Putting up a facility to generate funds for the Church has been one of the objectives of the establishment of the Church and under the current Parochial Church Council and the entire membership of the Church, we begin this journey today,' he said.
He thanked members of the Dornu Nartey Committee, a local church committee constituted to think through the project, for their in-depth analysis and conclusion on the matter.
'This project is self-funding and earmarked for completion to coincide with the 15th anniversary of Church in 2020,'he said.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News