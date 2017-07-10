TOP STORIES
Kyei-Baffour fails to get the nod as MCE for the second time
Konongo (Ash), July 10, GNA - The Asante-Akim North Municipal Assembly has for the second time, refused to endorse the nomination of Mr. George Kyei Baffour as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).
Nineteen (19) members of the assembly, representing 52.7 per cent, said yes to him, while 17 others, dissented.
Mr. Kyei-Baffour would now get to know of his fate within the next 10 days.
Before the vote, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Deputy Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Mr. Collins Ntim, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr. Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, and the Head of Local Government Service, Dr. Ato Arthur, took turns to address the assembly.
Running through their messages was the need to overcome their differences - to find common ground and break the impasse.
That appeared to have moved some of them to shift positions as this time around the
He could, however, not cross the mandatory two-thirds majority threshold.
GNA
By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA
