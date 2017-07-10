TOP STORIES
Teachers honour Catholic Bishop for commitment to education
Effiduase (Ash), July 10, GNA - The Most Reverend Joseph Osei Bonsu, Catholic Bishop of the Konongo-Mampong Diocese, has been recognized for his unswerving commitment to the development of education.
He was presented with a citation by the Association of Catholic Teachers (ACT) at its seventh annual conference held in Effiduase - Sekyere East District capital.
The teachers eulogized him for his untiring effort to bring improvement in classroom performance.
The Bishop has been using the social media to educate Catholic faithful, rally and motivate them to give strong support to teachers to raise the standard of education.
Mr. Isaac Nkrumah Frimpong, Diocesan President of the Association, presenting to him the citation, pledged to work closely with him to promote effective teaching in schools in the area.
The teachers would give it their all to ensure strong academic performance by the school children.
The Most Rev Osei Bonsu encouraged them to show passion for the job they were doing.
They should become good ambassadors of Jesus Christ and to be more committed to the teaching profession.
GNA
By Boakye Baafi, GNA
