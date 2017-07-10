TOP STORIES
Freedom means the opportunity to be what we never thought we would be.By: Daniel J. Boorstin
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
NDC delegation in United States for a Meeting
Accra, July 10, GNA - A-four member delegation of the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently in New York to participate in the annual Council meeting of the Socialists International (SI).
The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is also one of the just-elected Vice President of SI, is leading the delegation.
Other members of the delegation are Mr Kofi Attor, Director of International Relations, Mr Kwabena Barlon, a Deputy National Youth Organizer, and Dr Ezanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Korley Klottey Constituency.
A statement signed by Mr James Asante, Director of Communications and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, said the meeting would be addressed by the UN General Secretary and expected to discuss among others, 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Peace'.
Other topics to be discussed include 'Reaffirming SI Values and Policies for Change' and 'Exploring ways of defending and Protecting Democracy where it is denied or under threat'.
The statement said participants were also expected to adopt resolutions and statements of the Council as well as decisions and arrangements for the next Council meeting.
It said the NDC General Secretary and his delegation were scheduled to meet the United States branch of the NDC as part of the trip.
'High on agenda of this meeting will be a briefing on the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Report, reorganization of the NDC and strengthening relationships between the Party and its diasporan branches,' it added.
The statement said a Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Operations, Mr Koku Anyidoho, would act as the General Secretary in the absence of Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.
GNA
By Patience Gbeze, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More NDC News