modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

NDC delegation in United States for a Meeting

GNA
20 minutes ago | NDC News

Accra, July 10, GNA - A-four member delegation of the National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is currently in New York to participate in the annual Council meeting of the Socialists International (SI).

The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is also one of the just-elected Vice President of SI, is leading the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are Mr Kofi Attor, Director of International Relations, Mr Kwabena Barlon, a Deputy National Youth Organizer, and Dr Ezanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Korley Klottey Constituency.

A statement signed by Mr James Asante, Director of Communications and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, said the meeting would be addressed by the UN General Secretary and expected to discuss among others, 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Peace'.

Other topics to be discussed include 'Reaffirming SI Values and Policies for Change' and 'Exploring ways of defending and Protecting Democracy where it is denied or under threat'.

The statement said participants were also expected to adopt resolutions and statements of the Council as well as decisions and arrangements for the next Council meeting.

It said the NDC General Secretary and his delegation were scheduled to meet the United States branch of the NDC as part of the trip.

'High on agenda of this meeting will be a briefing on the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Report, reorganization of the NDC and strengthening relationships between the Party and its diasporan branches,' it added.

The statement said a Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Operations, Mr Koku Anyidoho, would act as the General Secretary in the absence of Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

GNA

By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More NDC News

TOP STORIES

EC Finance Director Receives Death Threats Over Missing GHC480,000

4 hours ago

Stop Maltreating Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo Tells Qatar

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Freedom means the opportunity to be what we never thought we would be.

By: Daniel J. Boorstin quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line