Akufo-Addo gives Mahama 'roaming' ambassadorial role

MyJoyOnline
1 hour ago | Politics

The 2016 presidential candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC) is retiring from the hurly burly of Ghana’s polarized politics into a new world of political diplomacy with a new title- Ambassador at large.

Dr Edward Mahama was named in a 22-man list of Ambassadorial appointees announced Monday.

As the Ambassador at Large, Dr Mahama’s portfolio is large enough to have him represent Ghana anywhere on the globe and wherever Ghana’s diplomatic ties will allow, Joy News’ presidential correspondent Elton John Brobbey defined the new role.

Dr Edward Mahama, 72, may well be bidding good bye to his long unfulfilled dream of becoming a president but will be consoled with the ‘roaming’ ambassadorial appointment.

He is not alone in that ‘free role’ position. Mr. Rasheed Seidu Inusah has also been named Ambassador at Large.

The list also includes some high profile New Patriotic Party personalities including Mr Joseph Ayikoi Otoo who is now the Ambassador designate for Canada, Mr George Ayisi-Boateng who is the ambassador who is heading to South Africa.

Sheik TB Damba will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia whilst Ms Sophia Horner-Sam goes to the Netherlands.

Representing Ghana’s interest in Turkey, Arab Republic of Egypt, Republic of Malta are Mrs Salma Frances Mancell-Egala, Paul Okoh and Mercy Bamop Addo respectively.

Others are Naa Bolinaa Saaka, Burkina Faso and Mr Napoleon Abdulai who will be representing Ghana’s interest in the Republic of Cuba.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

